Police revisiting three of Richmond’s missing person cases

Sunday will mark five years since the disappearance of Keeshae Jacobs. According to her family she was last seen around Chimborazo park in Richmond, but in the years since Jacobs went missing. Her Mother Toni Jacobs is holding a candlelight prayer vigil at Chimborazo parks at 4pm Sunday to continue the search for her daughter as well as the disappearances of other missing persons especially people of color.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the nation searches for answers to the untimely death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, Richmond is revisiting its own missing persons’ cases. On Monday, Richmond police will call attention to three people who all disappeared in September of different years.

Benjamin Lott was reported missing in 2008. Robert Long disappeared in 2011. And Keeshae Jacobs has not been seen since 2016.

Police are asking for new leads to bring these people home.

A press conference will be held today at 1 p.m. at the Richmond Police Training Academy.

Family members of the missing including Robert Long’s daughter and mother of Keeshae Jacobs will be there to speak.

Richmond Police Chief Smith believes it’s important to keep these matters front and center in order to elicit public support in sharing the message.

