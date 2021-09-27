Police revisiting three of Richmond’s missing person cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the nation searches for answers to the untimely death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, Richmond is revisiting its own missing persons’ cases. On Monday, Richmond police will call attention to three people who all disappeared in September of different years.

Benjamin Lott was reported missing in 2008. Robert Long disappeared in 2011. And Keeshae Jacobs has not been seen since 2016.

Police are asking for new leads to bring these people home.

A press conference will be held today at 1 p.m. at the Richmond Police Training Academy.

Family members of the missing including Robert Long’s daughter and mother of Keeshae Jacobs will be there to speak.

Richmond Police Chief Smith believes it’s important to keep these matters front and center in order to elicit public support in sharing the message.

