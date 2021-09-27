Police investigating death at Virginia retail store

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Police in Alexandria are investigating a death at a retail store.

The Alexandria Police Department said in a tweet Saturday night that there was a heavy police presence at BJ’s Wholesale Club due to a death investigation. They said that a man suffered “trauma to the upper body” and was pronounced dead at the scene.

They didn’t immediately elaborate on what kind of trauma the man had suffered. They said another man was in custody but didn’t immediately release his name or what charges he’s facing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.