Police investigating death at Virginia retail store

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Police in Alexandria are investigating a death at a retail store.

The Alexandria Police Department said in a tweet Saturday night that there was a heavy police presence at BJ’s Wholesale Club due to a death investigation. They said that a man suffered “trauma to the upper body” and was pronounced dead at the scene.

They didn’t immediately elaborate on what kind of trauma the man had suffered. They said another man was in custody but didn’t immediately release his name or what charges he’s facing.

