Overturned vehicle slows morning traffic on I-95 south in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A vehicle overturned on Interstate 95 Monday, slowing the morning commute.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes near Arther Ashe Boulevard exit 78 around 7 a.m.

The center and right lane remain closed as well as the exit ramp.

Expect delays on 95 South and 64 East from the West End due to merging delays.

