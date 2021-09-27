Healthcare Pros
Overturned vehicle slows morning traffic on I-95 south in Richmond

A vehicle overturned on I-95 south around 7 a.m. in Richmond, slowing the morning commute.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A vehicle overturned on Interstate 95 Monday, slowing the morning commute.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes near Arther Ashe Boulevard exit 78 around 7 a.m.

The center and right lane remain closed as well as the exit ramp.

Expect delays on 95 South and 64 East from the West End due to merging delays.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

