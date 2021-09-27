Healthcare Pros
Over 2,100 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Virginia; Testing positivity rate drops again

On Tuesday, 2,641 coronavirus cases were reported by the Virginia Department of Health.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The COVID-19 testing positivity rate dropped in the state of Virginia again Tuesday, while more than 2,100 people remain hospitalized from the virus.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 860,493 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Sept. 28, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. On Tuesday, 2,641 of the cases were newly reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 12,647 deaths have been reported; 55 more than what was reported Monday.

Currently, there are 2,111 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate dropped to 9.1% from 9.2% Monday.

Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate.

There are a total of 4,512 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 84,773 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 9,249,079 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 36,859 cases, 1,124 hospitalizations, 499 deaths
  • Henrico: 32,411 cases, 1,225 hospitalizations, 681 deaths
  • Richmond: 22,544 cases, 907 hospitalizations, 306 deaths
  • Hanover: 10,807 cases, 355 hospitalizations, 186 deaths
  • Petersburg: 4,974 cases, 192 hospitalizations, 98 deaths
  • Goochland: 1,835 cases, 65 hospitalizations, 28 deaths

