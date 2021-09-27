Healthcare Pros
Officials: Football hiding drugs found near North Carolina prison fence

Drugs found inside football outside Morrison Correctional Institution.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Corrections officials say officers at a North Carolina prison found a football filled with drugs near a prison fence last week.

News outlets report that the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says staffers at Morrison Correctional Institution in Hoffman spotted a football in an odd location. The football was between the inner and outer fences of the prison.

Crews grabbed the ball and took it apart. Inside, officials say they found tobacco, marijuana and crystal meth.

Investigators say they were able to link the failed delivery to an offender serving time at the prison.

