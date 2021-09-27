Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Northam frustrated over COVID-19 vaccine rates, tells unvaccinated to think of their obituary

Governor Ralph Northam holding a press briefing in Richmond.
Governor Ralph Northam holding a press briefing in Richmond.(VPM)
By Henry Graff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tossing his bedside manners out the window, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, who is also a doctor, was clearly frustrated during a COVID-19 update on the state’s response to the pandemic which is now in its 19th month.

“If you still don’t want the shot then I hope you give some thought to how your family will remember you. Give some thought to what they’ll do without you. Think about how you want your obituary to read because you are taking a foolish, dangerous chance,” said Governor Ralph Northam, (D) Virginia.

The governor’s focus was on vaccination rates. Currently, about 63% of children between the ages of 12 to 17, have one dose of the vaccine. That number stands at about 80% for adults.

“We’ve done everything we can. We just need, again, to impress upon people that we need to all be part of the solution,” said Governor Northam.

Still high, COVID-19 daily cases are beginning to drop again and hospitalizations are stabilizing. Richmond Public Schools is dealing with COVID issues, like so many others. But the division’s superintendent says 98% of the 200 cases are from outside the classroom.

“The very best way we can limit quarantines is to increase vaccinations. Increase vaccinations amongst our students, our staff and our community,” said Jason Kamras, Richmond Schools Superintendent.

With the state expecting a peak in vaccination rates at the end of October, those large vaccine clinics will return too. The Virginia Health Department estimates 700,000 are eligible for a Pfizer COVID-19 booster right now, though half of them are health care workers who will primarily be vaccinated by their employer. VDH also says about 723,000 who call between the ages of 5 and 11 years old could also be eligible for a Pfizer vaccine in just weeks.

“We will continue moving forward on these. I think the need is going to be more than met with what we have now,” said Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia Vaccine Coordinator.

The state is reporting new vaccine numbers after Northam’s mandate for employees under his control. 71% are fully vaccinated, 16% are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 13% are pending a response.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 3300 block of Old...
Police: Man fighting for life after Chesterfield shooting
On Friday, he pleaded guilty in federal court in Alexandria as part of a plea deal.
Virginia doctor pleads guilty to nearly $2M fraud scheme
Officials say they’re charging Preston Thomas with second-degree murder.
Sheriff’s office: Man fatally shoots co-worker at warehouse
Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student
Richmond fire crews responded to a house fire on New Kent Ave on Sunday morning.
Richmond crews respond to house fire, rescue dog from inside home

Latest News

More than 10.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Over 10.5 million vaccines administered | More than 5.7 million people receive first dose
The drugs have been authorized since late November, but demand has shifted rapidly since the...
Antibody treatment is rising in Virginia, raising hopes — and concerns — from providers
Nearly 2,000 new coronavirus cases were reported across Virginia Monday.
Testing positivity rate dropped to 9.2% over weekend, nearly 2,000 new cases reported
The mother chose not to get vaccinated during her pregnancy, her family says.
'She had a heart of gold': Family mourns mother of 4 who died of COVID-19