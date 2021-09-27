Healthcare Pros
Nineteen recruits graduate during RPD Commissioning Ceremony

By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nineteen recruits received their Richmond Police Department badges from Richmond Police Chief Gerald M. Smith.

All of the recruits went through 32 weeks of training.

The recruits came from all parts of the country to serve the RPD, including:

  • New York
  • Texas
  • Colorado
  • George
  • Jamaica
  • The Virginia area

The RPD graduation took place on Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

