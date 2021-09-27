Nineteen recruits graduate during RPD Commissioning Ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nineteen recruits received their Richmond Police Department badges from Richmond Police Chief Gerald M. Smith.

All of the recruits went through 32 weeks of training.

The recruits came from all parts of the country to serve the RPD, including:

New York

Texas

Colorado

George

Jamaica

The Virginia area

The RPD graduation took place on Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

