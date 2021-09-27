News to Know for Sept. 27: New morning train to DC launches; Deadly pedestrian crash; Revisiting Richmond’s missing persons’ cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lose track of news over the weekend? Here’s a quick look at the stories you need to know this Monday.

Feeling like Fall

Temperatures get a little warmer and more humid to start the workweek but it will continue to feel like fall for much of the next seven days.

Storms are possible tomorrow afternoon and evening. But some more gorgeous autumn weather comes our way Wednesday into the weekend.

New Morning Train to DC Launches

Amtrak just launched a brand new line from Richmond to D.C., getting commuters to the nation’s capital before the workday begins.

Governor Northam to board new Amtrak rail service from #Richmond to DC, departing Main Street Station at 5:35am. Commuters will arrive before the workday begins. This line will run 3X per day. 12K new riders expected. @RalphNortham @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/fVMaAUgRYJ — Kelly Avellino NBC12 (@KellyAvellino) September 27, 2021

The train departs Main Street Station for our nation’s capital three times a day, and the first trip left at 5:35 this morning with the governor on board!

This new service is supposed to bring 12,000 new riders.

Virginia made a $3.7 billion deal with the federal government to expand rail in the state and to other states on the East Coast.

Amtrak, CSX and Virginia Railway Express are all going to be expanded. But today’s line from Richmond to DC really opens up economic and work opportunities for Richmonders. It will also bring Amtrak Virginia service to pre-pandemic ridership levels.

Deadly Pedestrian Crash

A 33-year-old has died after he was hit by a tractor-trailer along I-64 Friday night.

Virginia State Police say Fernando Leon Guerrero was the passenger in a vehicle that broke down. He helped push the vehicle out of the road but was hit and killed.

The driver of the vehicle and two people in the truck were not hurt.

State police say at least 71 people have been hit and killed on Virginia roads in 2021.

Gov. Northam to Give COVID-19 Update

This afternoon, Governor Northam will provide an update on the state’s response to coronavirus as well as vaccination efforts.

This comes after federal health officials signed off on booster shots for some.

Northam is expected to address the rollout of those third shots in Virginia. You can watch this live on the NBC12 news app and website.

On Friday, the state health department reported nearly 2,900 new COVID cases in a 24-hour period. The positivity rate continues to hover around 9.7 percent. Meanwhile. the death toll continues to climb, with 48 new deaths reported in the state Friday.

More than 2,000 patients are in the hospital with COVID; about 16 percent of those are on a ventilator.

Pfizer Booster Shot Rollouts

Here’s a quick reminder of who federal health officials say can get the third dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

It includes people 65 years and older, and residents in long-term care settings. People ages 18 to 64 with underlying medical conditions and people 18 to 64 years old who are at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure due to their job.

The Virginia Department of Health says about 700,000 Virginians will qualify for this booster six months after they received their first shots.

COVID-19 Outbreak in Schools

The health department continues to track outbreaks in schools, with six currently in Chesterfield County.

These include Cosby High School, Jacobs Road Elementary School, L.C. Bird High School, three outbreaks at Thomas Dale High School, Woolridge Elementary School and Saint Edward Epiphany School.

Chesterfield County Public Schools has reported more than 1,000 cases in the first month of classes. As of Friday, more than 1,800 students were in quarantine.

Other schools with active outbreaks are Grace Christian Academy, Liberty Middle School and Mechanicsville Elementary School in Hanover. Plus, Godwin High School, Henrico High School and Richmond Montessori School in Henrico.

Chesterfield County Bus Driver Job Fair

Many school districts are still trying to get more bus drivers during a nationwide shortage.

Chesterfield County says that shortage has led to many students being picked up or dropped off at home late.

The school system is planning a job fair to help fill those positions.

It’s happening this Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Manchester Middle on Hull Street Road. Starting pay is more than $20 an hour and there are opportunities for a bonus.

VEC Website Going Down

An important reminder for those getting unemployment benefits - the Virginia Employment Commission is urging you to get your weekly claims in early this week before the website goes down for a few days.

In order for the VEC to upgrade its benefits system, it will go offline at noon on Wednesday. The changeover could take around five to seven days.

Users will be notified when the new system goes live.

Revisiting Richmond’s Missing Persons’ Cases

As the nation searches for answers in the untimely death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, Richmond is revisiting its own missing persons’ cases.

Today, Richmond police will call attention to three people who all disappeared in September of different years.

Benjamin Lott was reported missing in 2008. Robert Long disappeared in 2011. And Keeshae Jacobs has not been seen since 2016.

Police are asking for new leads to bring these people home. A press conference will be held today at 1 p.m. at the Richmond Police Training Academy.

Keeshae Jacobs Vigil

Today’s event hits home for so many as Sunday marked five years since the disappearance of 21-year-old Keeshae Jacobs.

Sunday will mark five years since the disappearance of Keeshae Jacobs. According to her family she was last seen around Chimborazo park in Richmond, but in the years since Jacobs went missing. Her Mother Toni Jacobs is holding a candlelight prayer vigil at Chimborazo parks at 4pm Sunday to continue the search for her daughter as well as the disappearances of other missing persons especially people of color. (NBC12)

A balloon release was held for her at Chimborazo Park in Richmond.

According to her family, she was last seen in that area before she vanished. Her mother Toni Jacobs has not given up the search to find her daughter. She vows to continue for as long as it takes to get answers.

“I got to keep doing it just in case one day Keeshae sees this,” said Toni Jacobs. “And if she sees it, and it gives her strength and courage to fight that’s what I gotta do. I got to let her know I’m still fighting for her.”

In recent years, there haven’t been many new leads in her case, but police say they do suspect foul play in Keeshae’s disappearance.

Woodland Cemetry Cleanup

In Henrico, dozens of volunteers spend the weekend cleaning up a historic cemetery. Members of Ismaili Civic spent hours cleaning graves, doing yard work, and trimming weeds to revitalize one of the most prominent African-American cemeteries in Richmond - Woodlawn Cemetery.

It’s the final resting place of tennis legend Arthur Ashe and many Richmond area civil rights leaders. A volunteer says this work is part of their main mission - to lend a helping hand of service to the community.

Final Thought

“The unselfish effort to bring cheer to others will be the beginning of a happier life for ourselves.” — Helen Keller

