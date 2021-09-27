Monday Forecast: Warmer and a little more humid

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures get a little warmer and more humid to start the work week but it will continue to feel like fall for much of the next 7 days.

Monday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 80. Humidity creeps up this afternoon.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower or storm late in the day. Storms that pop up could be strong to severe. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. Low humidity again

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Showers possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.