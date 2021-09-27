Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Monday Forecast: Warmer and a little more humid

Storms possible tomorrow afternoon and evening
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:56 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures get a little warmer and more humid to start the work week but it will continue to feel like fall for much of the next 7 days.

Monday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 80. Humidity creeps up this afternoon.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower or storm late in the day. Storms that pop up could be strong to severe. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. Low humidity again

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Showers possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 3300 block of Old...
Police: Man fighting for life after Chesterfield shooting
On Friday, he pleaded guilty in federal court in Alexandria as part of a plea deal.
Virginia doctor pleads guilty to nearly $2M fraud scheme
Officials say they’re charging Preston Thomas with second-degree murder.
Sheriff’s office: Man fatally shoots co-worker at warehouse
Richmond fire crews responded to a house fire on New Kent Ave on Sunday morning.
Richmond crews respond to house fire, rescue dog from inside home
The publisher of one of the books called the decision “short-sighted and reactionary.”
School system pulls 2 books with graphic sex from libraries

Latest News

Forecast: Sunny again on Monday
Forecast: Sunny again on Monday
Forecast: Sunny again on Monday
Sunday Weather NBC12
Sunday Weather NBC12 - clipped version
Forecast: Gorgeous weather continues Sunday