LIVE at 1: Gov. Northam to give update on COVID-19, vaccine rollout in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Northam is expected to give an update on COVID-19 and the state’s vaccine rollout Monday afternoon. The press conference comes as nearly 2,000 cases were reported across Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 857,852 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Sept. 27, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Monday, 1,997 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 12,592 deaths have been reported; 81 more than what was reported Friday.

Currently, there are 2,068 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate dropped to 9.2% from 9.7% over the weekend.

There are a total of 4,491 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 84,643 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 9,124,966 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 36,748 cases, 1,123 hospitalizations, 493 deaths

Henrico: 32,324 cases, 1,225 hospitalizations, 679 deaths

Richmond: 22,488 cases, 907 hospitalizations, 304 deaths

Hanover: 10,778 cases, 355 hospitalizations, 186 deaths

Petersburg: 4,952 cases, 192 hospitalizations, 98 deaths

Goochland: 1,829 cases, 65 hospitalizations, 28 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.