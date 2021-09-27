I-64/664 corridors between West Virginia, Hampton Roads will be studied for improvements

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s 320 miles of the Interstates 64 and 664 corridors between the West Virginia state line and the Hampton Roads region will be analyzed for improvements and problems areas.

The public is invited to give their input on solutions and what needs to be done as team members prepare for a draft plan report in the winter. The Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) plans to report findings to the General Assembly in December.

“This east-west multimodal corridor is critical to the Commonwealth’s economy and the livelihood of thousands of Virginians,” Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine, said. “The study will identify safety, reliability, and congestion issues and develop solutions to improve travel flow along this corridor.”

The first comment period will focus on identifying issues to be addressed such as:

Crash frequency

Crash severity

Delay

Incidents that close interstate travel lanes for longer than one hour

During this comment period, you can drop map markers at areas along the corridor where they have experienced safety and congestion issues as well as suggest potential improvements. You will then be able to respond to a series of questions regarding your commuting habits.

A second public comment session will open in the fall, focusing on problem areas and solutions that should be made.

The virtual meeting is now available here. If you travel the I-64/664 corridors, you are urged to visit the website and complete a survey.

