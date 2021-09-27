Henrico Schools’ Bridge Builders Academy workshop series to start this fall

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools announce the Bridge Builders Academy workshops will be starting this fall.

These series are about giving you the information you need, and building connections among families, the community and the school division.

Each of the workshops in the series represent one of four “learning strands,” or categories, to make it easier to find relevant information. Those learning strands are:

Beyond the Classroom

Equity and Inclusion

Exceptional Education

Information, Access and Opportunities

Some of the workshops are virtual and students, staff and residents in the community can participate using Microsoft Teams.

The following workshops are:

“HCPS Online Services: Exploring the PowerSchool Parent Portal and Rycor Online Forms,” Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. (virtual)

“Exploring Elementary Resources,” Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. (virtual)

“English-Language-Learners Information Session,” Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. (virtual)

“More Than SAD: Mental Health and Your Child,” Oct. 12 at 6 p.m., New Bridge Learning Center Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va. 23223

“Film: ‘Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls,’” Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Highland Springs High School Auditorium, 200 S. Airport Drive, Highland Springs, Va. 23075

“Film: ‘Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls,’” Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Varina High School Auditorium, 7053 Messer Road, Henrico, Va. 23231

“Assistive Technology 101,” Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. (virtual)

“The Signs of Suicide (SOS),” Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. (virtual)

For more information about the workshops and instructions and links to participating, click here. To attend the virtual workshops, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.