First gallons of renewable propane autogas in Virginia delivered to Petersburg

By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police and shuttle vehicle fleets in Petersburg received an ultra-low emissions upgrade due to the delivery of the first gallons of renewable propane autogas in the state of Virginia. Petersburg is the first city in the commonwealth to use renewable propane in a vehicle fleet, converting 49 vehicles from gasoline to run on an even cleaner energy source.

Renewable propane is growing in popularity as an even more sustainable and carbon-neutral energy source. Propane autogas vehicles operating with renewable propane have a lower lifetime carbon footprint than electric vehicles charged using the electric grid in Virginia.

They can also provide low-emissions benefits at a fraction of the cost of electric vehicles.

Representatives from Virginia Clean Cities, Alliance AutoGas, Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) and the City of Petersburg attended a ribbon-cutting event speaking on the importance of fuel technology.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

