Coca-Cola to expand current Henrico County facility

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Coca-Cola Consolidated production and distribution will be expanding its current facility in Sandston, Virginia.

The company will invest $23 million in new equipment and efficient production capabilities, creating more than 40 jobs.

“We are proud of the growth of the food and beverage industry in Henrico County and excited that Coca- Cola Consolidated is part of that growth,” said Reverend Tyrone E. Nelson, a member of the Henrico County Board of Supervisors.

Construction began in the spring of 2021. Plans include adding a blow-mold line for bottle production, allowing for more efficient production with a lower environmental impact.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.