Chesterfield Police need help solving 2016 cold case

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police and Crime Solvers need the public’s help solving a cold case from 2016.

On Sept. 29, 2016, officers responded to the Econo Lodge at 2310 Indian Hill Road where they found a man shot to death.

The victim was identified as the clerk, Jerry Vadal Colyer, Jr.

Police say a man entered the lobby of the hotel with a handgun and demanded money. Colyer complied with the demands but was shot and killed anyway.

To help get more leads in the case, police released surveillance photos showing the suspect. He’s said to have fled the area toward Woods Edge Road.

Police believe the suspect is part of a group that was committing robberies in the area during the same time period.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-1000.

