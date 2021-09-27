Car plunges off Downtown ramp onto street, bursts into flames

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police and fire crews are on scene of a fiery crash Downtown early Monday.

A vehicle ran off the ramp from northbound Interstate 471 to westbound U.S. 50 and plunged some 40 feet below, where it landed on Eggleston Street and burst into flames, police confirm.

It happened about 3 a.m. Monday.

Fire crews extinguished the flames and remain on scene investigating, along with police.

🚨BREAKING NOW:Car flips over ramp & explodes: 50W ramp coming off Big Mack bridge closed & Monastery Street during investigation. The latest at the Alert Desk @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/kaIYtlTmIf — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) September 27, 2021

🚨BREAKING: We know 1 man taken to hospital after @CincyPD confirms car flipped & burst into flames. Told police he was the passenger. A LIVE look & new deets straight ahead at 5 at the Alert Desk @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/DOjsVFHuNf — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) September 27, 2021

