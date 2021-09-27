Healthcare Pros
Car plunges off Downtown ramp onto street, bursts into flames

Cincinnati police and fire crews are on scene of a fiery crash Downtown early Monday.
By Stefano DiPietrantonio and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police and fire crews are on scene of a fiery crash Downtown early Monday.

A vehicle ran off the ramp from northbound Interstate 471 to westbound U.S. 50 and plunged some 40 feet below, where it landed on Eggleston Street and burst into flames, police confirm.

It happened about 3 a.m. Monday.

Fire crews extinguished the flames and remain on scene investigating, along with police.

We’re live at the scene with all the latest developments on FOX19 NOW Morning News.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

