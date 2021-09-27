Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Business economists lower growth forecasts due to virus

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s business economists now expect slower economic growth this year due to the widespread delta variant of the coronavirus, while also saying the economy could improve more quickly next year as vaccinations become more accepted.

In a survey being released Monday, the National Association for Business Economics found that its panel now expects full-year economic growth of 5.6%, down from a forecast for 6.7% growth in NABE’s previous survey in May.

However, economists raised their forecast for 2022 economic growth to 3.5% from a previous outlook of 2.8%.

Inflation should remain at elevated levels through the fourth quarter before moderating next year, the survey’s panelists predict.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 3300 block of Old...
Police: Man fighting for life after Chesterfield shooting
On Friday, he pleaded guilty in federal court in Alexandria as part of a plea deal.
Virginia doctor pleads guilty to nearly $2M fraud scheme
Officials say they’re charging Preston Thomas with second-degree murder.
Sheriff’s office: Man fatally shoots co-worker at warehouse
Richmond fire crews responded to a house fire on New Kent Ave on Sunday morning.
Richmond crews respond to house fire, rescue dog from inside home
The publisher of one of the books called the decision “short-sighted and reactionary.”
School system pulls 2 books with graphic sex from libraries

Latest News

A Resident passes next to a damaged Greek Orthodox chapel after a strong earthquake in...
Strong quake hits Greek island of Crete; 1 dead, 20 injured
Main Street Station Amtrak train now gets Richmonders to D.C. before workday begins.
New Amtrak rail service launches from Richmond’s Main St. Station to D.C.
Kierra Coles has been missing for three years.
Response to minority disappearances problematic, families say
Authorities said an attack against Orlando police officers was livestreamed on Facebook.
Police: Man set up livestream before attacking Fla. officers