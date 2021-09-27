Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

A b-a-a-a-d day: Goats on the lam in Atlanta

By CNN
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSB) – A herd of goats took their appetites on the road in Atlanta.

On a sunny fall day, a video shows the goats walking around, enjoying the nice weather and snacking on shrubbery in the Buckhead neighborhood.

People in the area called police after spotting about a dozen goats trotting around a busy intersection.

One driver reported seeing the goats in the middle of a road.

Police say they were brought in to eat weeds at a nearby grocery store but somehow got loose.

Animal control was called in to help the owner of the goats corral them.

Copyright 2021 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 3300 block of Old...
Police: Man fighting for life after Chesterfield shooting
On Friday, he pleaded guilty in federal court in Alexandria as part of a plea deal.
Virginia doctor pleads guilty to nearly $2M fraud scheme
Officials say they’re charging Preston Thomas with second-degree murder.
Sheriff’s office: Man fatally shoots co-worker at warehouse
Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student
Richmond fire crews responded to a house fire on New Kent Ave on Sunday morning.
Richmond crews respond to house fire, rescue dog from inside home

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom
R. Kelly convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges
R. Kelly convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges
Herd of goats get loose in Atlanta
More than 10.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Over 10.5 million vaccines administered | More than 5.7 million people receive first dose