33-year-old dies after being hit by tractor-trailer on I-64

State police say at least 71 people have been hit and killed on Virginia roads in 2021.
State police say at least 71 people have been hit and killed on Virginia roads in 2021.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A 33-year-old has died after he was hit by a tractor-trailer along I-64 Friday night.

Virginia State Police say Fernando Leon Guerrero was the passenger in a vehicle that broke down before 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 24. He helped push the vehicle out of the road but was hit and killed.

The driver of the vehicle and two people in the truck were not hurt.

State police say at least 71 people have been hit and killed on Virginia roads in 2021.

The investigation is ongoing.

