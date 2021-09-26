Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginians eligible for Pfizer booster make plans to receive shot

Pfizer says it's planning to submit new data to the FDA on its vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11.
Pfizer says it's planning to submit new data to the FDA on its vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11.
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With federal health leaders giving the green light for some to receive a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, people in the Richmond area are preparing to roll up their sleeve to maintain their protection against the virus.

The Virginia Department of health says about 700,000 Virginians will qualify for this booster six months after they received their first shots.

The booster shot will be eligible for people 65 and older, those with underlying medical conditions, and front line workers over the age of 18 who are at increased risk for COVID-19.

Heather Jarvis, an elementary school teacher in Henrico County, booked her booster shot appointment for next Friday.

“I was kind of relieved and happy to see that third booster shot was approved,” Jarvis said. “I’m really, really glad to be back in the classroom and I think hopefully having these booster shots available will make it safer for teachers to be back in the classroom and safer for all the kids to be back as well.”

Lisa Ferris made an appointment for her mother to get the Pfizer booster shot on Sunday.

“On Saturday morning, I got on the Walgreens site and there were lots of appointments open in lots of locations,” she said. “I got one near my mom’s house.”

Ferris says she’s happy to know her mom was able to get a booster shot.

“That made me feel good that, you know, we’re keeping her as protected as possible like we have throughout COVID,” Ferris said. “It wasn’t as nerve-wracking as the first time when everyone was waiting for the initial vaccines.”

Over the next few weeks, state health leaders say there will be large scale sites to provide additional capacity to administer those boosters.

Jarvis and Ferris say they’re excited the booster shots are being offered to provide more protection against the virus.

“I think its time for us to live and grow and learn together and do our best to keep our community safe,” Jarvis said.

On Monday, Governor Ralph Northam is expected to update Virginians on the rollout of booster shots. NBC12 will carry Northam’s update on air and online starting tomorrow afternoon at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A screenshot from video of the fight shows resource officer Anthony Bowen using his body to...
Photo shows officer shielding student during fight at Chesterfield high school
Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student
Henrico school bus drivers address school leadership during a meeting on Thursday.
‘We’re delivering children, we’re not Amazon’: Henrico school bus drivers address school leaders over concerns
On Friday, he pleaded guilty in federal court in Alexandria as part of a plea deal.
Virginia doctor pleads guilty to nearly $2M fraud scheme
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit at the intersection of 27th and Semmes...
Pedestrian fighting for life after being hit by vehicle in Richmond

Latest News

Richmond’s eviction issues appear to be easing a little, but it’s still a major concern.
Spotlight on Richmond’s eviction issues, trends dropping but still a concern for Legal Aid Justice Center
Two hosts of "The View" received positive test results for COVID-19 moments before a scheduled...
COVID test drama plays out live on 'The View'
About 64% of eligible people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Progress seen in US COVID fight as boosters made available to some
More than 10.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Nearly 60% of Virginia’s population fully vaccinated | Over 12 million vaccines distributed