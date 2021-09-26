Virginians eligible for Pfizer booster make plans to receive shot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With federal health leaders giving the green light for some to receive a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, people in the Richmond area are preparing to roll up their sleeve to maintain their protection against the virus.

The Virginia Department of health says about 700,000 Virginians will qualify for this booster six months after they received their first shots.

The booster shot will be eligible for people 65 and older, those with underlying medical conditions, and front line workers over the age of 18 who are at increased risk for COVID-19.

Heather Jarvis, an elementary school teacher in Henrico County, booked her booster shot appointment for next Friday.

“I was kind of relieved and happy to see that third booster shot was approved,” Jarvis said. “I’m really, really glad to be back in the classroom and I think hopefully having these booster shots available will make it safer for teachers to be back in the classroom and safer for all the kids to be back as well.”

Lisa Ferris made an appointment for her mother to get the Pfizer booster shot on Sunday.

“On Saturday morning, I got on the Walgreens site and there were lots of appointments open in lots of locations,” she said. “I got one near my mom’s house.”

Ferris says she’s happy to know her mom was able to get a booster shot.

“That made me feel good that, you know, we’re keeping her as protected as possible like we have throughout COVID,” Ferris said. “It wasn’t as nerve-wracking as the first time when everyone was waiting for the initial vaccines.”

Over the next few weeks, state health leaders say there will be large scale sites to provide additional capacity to administer those boosters.

Jarvis and Ferris say they’re excited the booster shots are being offered to provide more protection against the virus.

“I think its time for us to live and grow and learn together and do our best to keep our community safe,” Jarvis said.

On Monday, Governor Ralph Northam is expected to update Virginians on the rollout of booster shots. NBC12 will carry Northam’s update on air and online starting tomorrow afternoon at 1 p.m.

