Virginia pedestrian dies after hit-and-run vehicle accident

Officers said they found that a man had been hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.(Generic Image)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a pedestrian has died after being struck in a hit-and-run vehicle accident on the outskirts of a commercial area.

The Lynchburg Police Department issued a news release saying officers were called to a residential block Saturday southwest of Liberty University around 6 p.m. The area is adjacent to a number of restaurants and other businesses.

Officers said they found that a man had been hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. The man was taken to a hospital and later died of his injuries.

Police are asking for witnesses who may have seen what happened or recorded it on a doorbell camera.

