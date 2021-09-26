Richmond crews respond to house fire, rescue dog from inside home

Healthcare Pros
Richmond fire crews responded to a house fire on New Kent Ave on Sunday morning.
Richmond fire crews responded to a house fire on New Kent Ave on Sunday morning.(Richmond Fire)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond fire crews responding to a fire Sunday morning that left them rescuing a dog still inside the home.

Around 7:29 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, crews responded to the 4400 block of New Kent Avenue for a report of a house fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the home.

“The three human occupants, had exited the home, but crews rescued a dog that was still inside,” RFD posted to Twitter.

Richmond fire crews were able to get the flames until control in roughly 20 minutes.

One woman from inside the home had to taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation; she is expected to be ok.

Meanwhile, crews had to use an oxygen mask to resuscitate the dog, which took about 10 minutes. The dog is reportedly doing ok.

Investigators continue to assess the damage and are working to determine a cause and origin of the fire.

