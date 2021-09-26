Police: Man fighting for life after Chesterfield shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A man is fighting for his life after he was shot Saturday night in Chesterfield.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, police responded to the 3300 block of Old Courthouse Road, near Rockwood Park, for a reported shooting.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

