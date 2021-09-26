Ismaili Civic volunteers help with Woodland Cemetery beautification work

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Members of the Shia Ismaili Muslim community gathered at the Woodland Cemetery in Henrico County on Sunday afternoon to help with beautification work around the historic site.

Volunteers spent the afternoon doing yard work, clearing branches and vines, and cleaning tombstones.

Mohammed Haiderali, a volunteer with Ismaili Civic, says this work is part of their mission to lend a helping hand to the community.

“Service of others, and service in general, is something that we as Ismaili Muslims hold dear to our faith and near to our hearts for that matter and as part of our commitment to continue that service,” he said.

Volunteers also received a proclamation from Governor Ralph Northam recognizing September 26 as Ismaili Civic Day in Virginia.

Ismaili Civic also collected donations last week to donate to the International Rescue Committee to help Afghan refugees settling in Richmond.

