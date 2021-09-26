Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Ismaili Civic volunteers help with Woodland Cemetery beautification work

Volunteers from Ismaili Civic spent their Sunday afternoon doing beautification work to the...
Volunteers from Ismaili Civic spent their Sunday afternoon doing beautification work to the historic Woodland Cemetery in Henrico.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Members of the Shia Ismaili Muslim community gathered at the Woodland Cemetery in Henrico County on Sunday afternoon to help with beautification work around the historic site.

Volunteers spent the afternoon doing yard work, clearing branches and vines, and cleaning tombstones.

Mohammed Haiderali, a volunteer with Ismaili Civic, says this work is part of their mission to lend a helping hand to the community.

“Service of others, and service in general, is something that we as Ismaili Muslims hold dear to our faith and near to our hearts for that matter and as part of our commitment to continue that service,” he said.

Volunteers also received a proclamation from Governor Ralph Northam recognizing September 26 as Ismaili Civic Day in Virginia.

Ismaili Civic also collected donations last week to donate to the International Rescue Committee to help Afghan refugees settling in Richmond.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A screenshot from video of the fight shows resource officer Anthony Bowen using his body to...
Photo shows officer shielding student during fight at Chesterfield high school
Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student
Henrico school bus drivers address school leadership during a meeting on Thursday.
‘We’re delivering children, we’re not Amazon’: Henrico school bus drivers address school leaders over concerns
On Friday, he pleaded guilty in federal court in Alexandria as part of a plea deal.
Virginia doctor pleads guilty to nearly $2M fraud scheme
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit at the intersection of 27th and Semmes...
Pedestrian fighting for life after being hit by vehicle in Richmond

Latest News

Pfizer says it's planning to submit new data to the FDA on its vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11.
Virginians eligible for Pfizer booster make plans to receive shot
The Richmond Cattle Barons Ball benefits the American Cancer Society (ACS) and is the largest...
2021 Richmond Cattle Barons Ball returns this October!
Richmond’s eviction issues appear to be easing a little, but it’s still a major concern.
Spotlight on Richmond’s eviction issues, trends dropping but still a concern for Legal Aid Justice Center
Spotlight on Richmond’s eviction issues, trends dropping but still a concern for Legal Aid...
Spotlight on Richmond’s eviction issues, trends dropping but still a concern for Legal Aid Justice Center