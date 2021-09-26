Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Another day of beautiful Autumn weather

Temperatures slowly increase into the workweek
By Sophia Armata
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Autumn is here! Expect dry and comfortable conditions through the weekend with rain chances staying low into next week.

Sunday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Monday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 80.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower possible in the evening or at night. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated shower possible in the evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

