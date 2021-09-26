2021 Richmond Cattle Barons Ball returns this October!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 2021 Richmond Cattle Barons Ball will be returning this October!

The Richmond Cattle Barons Ball benefits the American Cancer Society (ACS) and is the largest fundraiser for the ACS in Virginia! Donations at the event will be raised through the mission drive will fund pediatric cancer research.

“During this difficult time, cancer won’t stop, and neither will we,” said Cattle Barons Co-Chair Jim Fitzgerald who is chairing with his wife Kappie. “We are pleased to host everyone again at Keystone Acres but to also offer a virtual option thanks to NBC12. Everyone has been touched by cancer in some way and that is why our family supports the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer. We hope that the Richmond community will stand together with us.”

The event will include a cocktail reception, live auctions and rip-roaring entertainment!

Auctioneer Russell Seneff will host the auction and mission drive for the event. Anybody can register and participate in the event’s premier silent auction. The presenting sponsor, Haley Automotive Group, will also draw the winner of a new car.

Special thanks to Fitzgerald Financial Group - Northwestern Mutual Private Client Group for presenting a $30,000 matching gift challenge during the mission drive.

The event will feature a live NBC12 broadcast and an in-person gala at Keystone Acres located at 12830 River Road in Chesterfield on Oct. 16 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

