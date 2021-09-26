Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

18-year-old expecting mother dies from COVID-19

18-year-old expecting mother dies from COVID-19
18-year-old expecting mother dies from COVID-19(WMC)
By Briseida Holguin
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As COVID-19 cases lower, the impacts of the COVID-19 summer surge continue.

Tonight, a Memphis family is grieving the loss of a young mother who died from COVID-19.

With tears in her eyes and a candle in one hand, the mother of 18-year-old Aushunti Rimmer, who died from COVID-19, pleaded family and friends to get vaccinated.

“It hurt me so bad because I didn’t take COVID serious,” Vosche Rimmer said.

Heart shaped balloons were released into the sky in honor of 18-year-old Aushunti Rimmer.

Rimmer who was expecting passed on Thursday from COVID-19. Vosche says she was about five months pregnant.

“It took for me to lose my grandbaby because she was pregnant, it took me to lose my grandbaby and my baby, I lost two lives because of COVID,” Vosche said.

Vosche says all of her family became sick with COVID-19 at the beginning of the month and none of them were vaccinated.

Aside from battling COVID-19 while being pregnant, Vosche says Aushunti had diabetes.

“How many times I wish I could of told her to go and get that shot because I feel like she would be here today,” Vosche said.

The weekly positivity rate in Shelby County is declining, going from 17.6% at it’s highest to 10.4% last week.

As this latest surge slows down, Rimmers death highlights the impacts that come after a surge.

“The numbers are getting better in the hospitals, now the deaths have not come down yet because unfortunately deaths follow quite a bit after the cases and the hospitalizations so we’re still having a lot of difficulty in that regard,” Dr. Steve Threlkeld said.

Rimmer says she plans to get vaccinated and urges all of her family members to do the same.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A screenshot from video of the fight shows resource officer Anthony Bowen using his body to...
Photo shows officer shielding student during fight at Chesterfield high school
Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student
Henrico school bus drivers address school leadership during a meeting on Thursday.
‘We’re delivering children, we’re not Amazon’: Henrico school bus drivers address school leaders over concerns
On Friday, he pleaded guilty in federal court in Alexandria as part of a plea deal.
Virginia doctor pleads guilty to nearly $2M fraud scheme
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit at the intersection of 27th and Semmes...
Pedestrian fighting for life after being hit by vehicle in Richmond

Latest News

Pfizer says it's planning to submit new data to the FDA on its vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11.
Virginians eligible for Pfizer booster make plans to receive shot
Richmond’s eviction issues appear to be easing a little, but it’s still a major concern.
Spotlight on Richmond’s eviction issues, trends dropping but still a concern for Legal Aid Justice Center
Two hosts of "The View" received positive test results for COVID-19 moments before a scheduled...
COVID test drama plays out live on 'The View'
About 64% of eligible people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Progress seen in US COVID fight as boosters made available to some