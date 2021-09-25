Virginia State University receives portion of $1 million donation

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University has received a portion of a $1 million donation from online gaming groups.

The annual investment comes from Golden Nugget Online Gaming and the Virginia Sports and Technology Group.

VSU President Dr. Makola M. Abdullah reacted to the donation.

“This investment will be used to make a greater difference in the lives of our VSU students for years to come. We are grateful for these groups and others who recognize that Greater Happens Here,” Abdullah said.

The university will share the $1 million donation with four other Virginia HBCU’s receiving $200,000 this year.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.