Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia State University receives portion of $1 million donation

Virginia State University
Virginia State University(Virginia State University)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University has received a portion of a $1 million donation from online gaming groups.

The annual investment comes from Golden Nugget Online Gaming and the Virginia Sports and Technology Group.

VSU President Dr. Makola M. Abdullah reacted to the donation.

“This investment will be used to make a greater difference in the lives of our VSU students for years to come. We are grateful for these groups and others who recognize that Greater Happens Here,” Abdullah said.

The university will share the $1 million donation with four other Virginia HBCU’s receiving $200,000 this year.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student
A screenshot from video of the fight shows resource officer Anthony Bowen using his body to...
Photo shows officer shielding student during fight at Chesterfield high school
The Monroe Building in Richmond.
Police resolve ‘suspicious activity’ situation at Madison, Monroe Buildings
There was a large police and EMS presence at Meadowbrook High School on Thursday afternoon.
Police: Fight among multiple students breaks out in Meadowbrook High School
Henrico school bus drivers address school leadership during a meeting on Thursday.
‘We’re delivering children, we’re not Amazon’: Henrico school bus drivers address school leaders over concerns

Latest News

More than 10.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Nearly 60% of Virginia’s population fully vaccinated | Over 12 million vaccines distributed
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will begin implementing a new traffic pattern...
New traffic pattern on Maury Street set to begin next week
The publisher of one of the books called the decision “short-sighted and reactionary.”
School system pulls 2 books with graphic sex from libraries
Columbia Gas of Virginia announced the launch of their mobile app
Columbia Gas launches new app to enhance customer experience