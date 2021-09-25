Healthcare Pros
Virginia doctor pleads guilty to nearly $2M fraud scheme

On Friday, he pleaded guilty in federal court in Alexandria as part of a plea deal.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia doctor has pleaded guilty to a nearly $2 million health care fraud scheme that involved medically unnecessary pain and scar creams.

Seventy-two-year-old Leonard Rosen of Fairfax Station has been a practicing obstetrician in the area since 1980. On Friday, he pleaded guilty in federal court in Alexandria as part of a plea deal.

He admitted that he struck a deal with a pharmacist to prescribe expensive compounded pain and scar creams and to direct those prescriptions to his pharmacies. Rosen received a kickback on the prescriptions.

The scheme cost insurers $1.88 million. The pharmacist, 48-year-old Mohamed Abdalla of Allendale, New Jersey, was sentenced earlier this year to four years in prison.

Rosen will be sentenced in December.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

