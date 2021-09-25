Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Spotlight on Richmond’s eviction issues, trends dropping but still a concern for Legal Aid Justice Center

Richmond’s eviction issues appear to be easing a little, but it’s still a major concern.
Richmond’s eviction issues appear to be easing a little, but it’s still a major concern.(KOLD News 13)
By Henry Graff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s eviction issues appear to be easing a little, but it’s still a major concern.

It could be because of new laws passed, and changes made by the governor during the pandemic. But it’s also due to the work on the ground by places like legal aid justice center.

“We help to keep residents informed in the change in landscape of legislation and tenant protections that are available,” said Omari Al-Qaddafi, Legal Aid Justice Center Housing Organizer.

Al-Qaddafi is a housing organizer with Legal Aid Justice Center. It’s his mission to help keep families facing evictions from being booted to the streets.

Looking at the raw data, eviction filings by week in Richmond are heading back down. But still, Legal Aid says 494 people faced eviction in Henrico County and Richmond over the last two weeks.

“There’s been like increasing amounts of legislation that have kinda, there needs to be some change at the general assembly level because the laws are pretty much very stacked against tenants,” said Al-Qaddafi.

Aside from a now-expired moratorium on evictions, the state also implemented protections for tenants applying for rental assistance and required certain larger landlords to offer payment plans to tenants before taking action to evict.

But Al-Qaddafi believes more can be done on this front. He’s also being honored by the National Housing Law Project for his efforts.

“Any time I’m able to help and individual to get safe and healthy housing for their family or just to give them the information they need to stop an illegal action that’s happening for them, those are big moments for me,” said Al-Qaddafi.

Just recently, Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority extended its eviction moratorium through the end of this year.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student
The Monroe Building in Richmond.
Police resolve ‘suspicious activity’ situation at Madison, Monroe Buildings
A screenshot from video of the fight shows resource officer Anthony Bowen using his body to...
Photo shows officer shielding student during fight at Chesterfield high school
There was a large police and EMS presence at Meadowbrook High School on Thursday afternoon.
Police: Fight among multiple students breaks out in Meadowbrook High School
Henrico school bus drivers address school leadership during a meeting on Thursday.
‘We’re delivering children, we’re not Amazon’: Henrico school bus drivers address school leaders over concerns

Latest News

Starting on Oct. 1, the Purchased Gas Cost (PGC) for Richmond Gas Works (RGW) will increase...
Nationwide natural gas increase will affect Richmond Gas Works customers starting in October
Chesterfield County set to host school bus driver job fair
Chesterfield County set to host school bus driver job fair
Over the next five years, Southern Virginia Vegetable Packing expects to make more than $60...
Brunswick County partners with new major produce packing facility
Sunday will mark five years since the disappearance of Keeshae Jacobs. According to her family...
‘I want the help’: Candlelight prayer vigil planned for 5th anniversary of missing Richmond woman