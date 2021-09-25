Shots fired, two deputies assaulted during football game in Essex County

ESSEX COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - According to the Essex County Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired and two deputies were assaulted during a football game between King and Queen County High School and Essex County High School last night.

On Sept. 24, around 8:23 p.m., the sheriff’s office said a fight happened in front of a ticket booth and made its way into the high school parking lot. During the fight, two Essex County deputies were assaulted.

Then around 8:32 p.m., several shots were fired in the high school parking lot, with a second set of shots being fired near the softball field. The football game was shut down and all players, coaches people in the stands were told to take cover and move to the visitor’s side of the field.

A dark-colored SUV and white sedan heading towards Tappahannock Boulevard drove by the high school and fired several shots. Deputies searched for the vehicles but the vehicles fled the scene.

No bystanders were injured in this incident, however the two deputies who were assaulted were taken to Tappahannock VCU Hospital for minor injuries.

Witnesses gave tips, leading to several people of interest being identified. According to the sheriff’s office, a Northumberland County juvenile is in custody on multiple charges, including two counts of assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. There are more upcoming charges and arrests.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact 804-443-3248.

