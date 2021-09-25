Healthcare Pros
Sheriff’s office: Man fatally shoots co-worker at warehouse

Officials say they’re charging Preston Thomas with second-degree murder.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDSOR, Va. (AP) — A man was fatally shot during a fight at a Virginia warehouse and authorities say they’re searching for the suspect, the victim’s coworker.

Isle of Wight Sheriff’s deputies and Windsor Police officers responded to a report of a shooting Thursday at Safco Products and found a man who had been shot. Sheriff’s office spokesman Capt. Tommy Potter says the man, identified as Rakim Breedin of Como, North Carolina, died on the way to a hospital.

He says the shooting happened after Breedin fought with a coworker, who then left to get a gun.

He says when they fought a second time, the coworker shot Breedin. Officials say they’re charging Preston Thomas with second-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

