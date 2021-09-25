Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police: Virginia woman dies after multi-car crash

Police in Virginia says a woman has died after her car crossed into oncoming traffic and hit...
Police in Virginia says a woman has died after her car crossed into oncoming traffic and hit two cars.(Generic Image)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AP - Police in Virginia says a woman has died after her car crossed into oncoming traffic and hit two cars.

A news release Saturday from the Prince William County Police Department said that the driver of a Hyundai Elantra crossed over the center line on a road in Nokesville and sideswiped one car before hitting another.

The driver of the Hyundai, 65-year-old Ann Louise Adams of Culpeper, was transported to a hospital and died of her injuries.

The 72-year-old male driver and 15-year-old male passenger of the second vehicle hit by Adams’ car were taken to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student
The Monroe Building in Richmond.
Police resolve ‘suspicious activity’ situation at Madison, Monroe Buildings
A screenshot from video of the fight shows resource officer Anthony Bowen using his body to...
Photo shows officer shielding student during fight at Chesterfield high school
There was a large police and EMS presence at Meadowbrook High School on Thursday afternoon.
Police: Fight among multiple students breaks out in Meadowbrook High School
Henrico school bus drivers address school leadership during a meeting on Thursday.
‘We’re delivering children, we’re not Amazon’: Henrico school bus drivers address school leaders over concerns

Latest News

A microphone for podcasting.
Chesterfield County launches ‘Chesterfield Behind the Mic,’ podcast
On Friday, he pleaded guilty in federal court in Alexandria as part of a plea deal.
Virginia doctor pleads guilty to nearly $2M fraud scheme
Chesterfield County set to host school bus driver job fair
Chesterfield County set to host school bus driver job fair
Beautiful autumn leaves. (Source: CNews/James Gullage)
Highland County’s annual Hands & Harvest Festival returns