Petersburg man charged in August homicide

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg man is behind bars after being arrested for an August murder. Police say they found two guns and about half a kilogram of cocaine in his home during the search warrant.

According to police, Jamar Street was wanted for the murder of Avery Taylor on Aug. 1. He was arrested during a search warrant on Friday, Sept. 24.

During the search, police found two firearms, one of which was stolen, and about half a kilogram of cocaine.

Street was arrested without incident and is now being held without bond.

He’s currently facing charges for second-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. More charges are pending as the investigation continues.

