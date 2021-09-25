Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Petersburg man charged in August homicide

Police say guns, large amount of cocaine found during search warrant
Detectives arrested a man Friday, Sept. 24 wanted for an August murder.
Detectives arrested a man Friday, Sept. 24 wanted for an August murder.(Albright, Kate | Petersburg Police)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg man is behind bars after being arrested for an August murder. Police say they found two guns and about half a kilogram of cocaine in his home during the search warrant.

According to police, Jamar Street was wanted for the murder of Avery Taylor on Aug. 1. He was arrested during a search warrant on Friday, Sept. 24.

During the search, police found two firearms, one of which was stolen, and about half a kilogram of cocaine.

Street was arrested without incident and is now being held without bond.

He’s currently facing charges for second-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. More charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

There was a large police and EMS presence at Meadowbrook High School on Thursday afternoon.
Police: Fight among multiple students breaks out in Meadowbrook High School
The Monroe Building in Richmond.
Police resolve ‘suspicious activity’ situation at Madison, Monroe Buildings
Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student
Chesterfield crash
Six people injured in two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old was killed after crashing into a tree in...
19-year-old killed in Hanover crash after striking tree

Latest News

Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student
A man is dead after crashing his vehicle in Henrico Friday night.
Man dies in Henrico crash
The four panels took place at the Kontos Auditorium on East Marshall St., focusing on four...
VCU unveils panels detailing human remains found in abandoned well
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit at the intersection of 27th and Semmes...
Pedestrian fighting for life after being hit by vehicle in Richmond