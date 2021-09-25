Petersburg man charged in August homicide
Police say guns, large amount of cocaine found during search warrant
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg man is behind bars after being arrested for an August murder. Police say they found two guns and about half a kilogram of cocaine in his home during the search warrant.
According to police, Jamar Street was wanted for the murder of Avery Taylor on Aug. 1. He was arrested during a search warrant on Friday, Sept. 24.
During the search, police found two firearms, one of which was stolen, and about half a kilogram of cocaine.
Street was arrested without incident and is now being held without bond.
He’s currently facing charges for second-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. More charges are pending as the investigation continues.
