Pedestrian fighting for life after being hit by vehicle in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A pedestrian is fighting for their life after police say they were hit by a vehicle in Richmond Friday evening.

Officers were called to the intersection of 27th and Semmes Streets just after 6:30 p.m. after the crash happened.

When they arrived, a person was down in the roadway. They were taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle who hit the person stayed at the scene. Currently, no charges have been filed in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

