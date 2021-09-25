Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Pedestrian fighting for life after being hit by vehicle in Richmond

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit at the intersection of 27th and Semmes...
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit at the intersection of 27th and Semmes Streets just after 6:30 p.m. Friday.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A pedestrian is fighting for their life after police say they were hit by a vehicle in Richmond Friday evening.

Officers were called to the intersection of 27th and Semmes Streets just after 6:30 p.m. after the crash happened.

When they arrived, a person was down in the roadway. They were taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle who hit the person stayed at the scene. Currently, no charges have been filed in the crash.

Police say the driver of the vehicle who hit the person stayed at the scene.
Police say the driver of the vehicle who hit the person stayed at the scene.(NBC12)

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

There was a large police and EMS presence at Meadowbrook High School on Thursday afternoon.
Police: Fight among multiple students breaks out in Meadowbrook High School
The Monroe Building in Richmond.
Police resolve ‘suspicious activity’ situation at Madison, Monroe Buildings
Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student
Chesterfield crash
Six people injured in two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old was killed after crashing into a tree in...
19-year-old killed in Hanover crash after striking tree

Latest News

New Kent County vehicle fire on I-64 east.
All lanes on I-64 east in New Kent reopened after vehicle fire
Road closed after hit-and-run involving an 8-year-old in Henry County
Hit-and-run driver hits child getting off bus in Henry County
Police issued 389 summonses for a variety of traffic-related offenses, including speeding,...
Police stopped over 350 vehicles during Midlothian Turnpike traffic enforcement operation
The Department of Public Works announced the intersection of West Marshall Street and Brook...
Intersection of West Marshall Street, Brook Road to be closed for mural painting