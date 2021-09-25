Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

New traffic pattern on Maury Street set to begin next week

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will begin implementing a new traffic pattern...
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will begin implementing a new traffic pattern on Maury Street in Richmond.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will begin implementing a new traffic pattern on Maury Street in Richmond.

The traffic shift is part of a roundabout and interchange improvement project.

Separate detours will be in place for passenger vehicles and trucks.

Passenger vehicles:

To access I-95 or 4th St. from Maury St. – Take Commerce Rd. south to Dinwiddie Ave. west to 4th St. (then onto the I-95 ramp if needed). or Continue on Maury St. using a newly constructed portion of the roundabout to access I-95, 4th St. or to stay on Maury St.

(Note: Trucks will be prohibited on this detour route. Use the below-designated truck detours.)

Trucks:

To access I-95 or 4th St. from Maury St. – Take Commerce Rd. south to Dinwiddie Ave. to 4th St. north (then onto the I-95 ramp if needed).

or Take Commerce Rd. north to Hull St. west to 3rd St. south back to Maury St

The new traffic pattern is set to begin Sept. 30 and will be complete by Oct. 1, weather permitting.

The Exit 73 ramp from I-95 to Maury Street will not be affected. However, two segments of 4th street between Everett Street and Maury Street and between Maury Street and the on-ramp to I-95 will remain closed as part of the project.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student
A screenshot from video of the fight shows resource officer Anthony Bowen using his body to...
Photo shows officer shielding student during fight at Chesterfield high school
The Monroe Building in Richmond.
Police resolve ‘suspicious activity’ situation at Madison, Monroe Buildings
There was a large police and EMS presence at Meadowbrook High School on Thursday afternoon.
Police: Fight among multiple students breaks out in Meadowbrook High School
Henrico school bus drivers address school leadership during a meeting on Thursday.
‘We’re delivering children, we’re not Amazon’: Henrico school bus drivers address school leaders over concerns

Latest News

A man is dead after crashing his vehicle in Henrico Friday night.
Man dies in Henrico crash
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit at the intersection of 27th and Semmes...
Pedestrian fighting for life after being hit by vehicle in Richmond
New Kent County vehicle fire on I-64 east.
All lanes on I-64 east in New Kent reopened after vehicle fire
Road closed after hit-and-run involving an 8-year-old in Henry County
Hit-and-run driver hits child getting off bus in Henry County