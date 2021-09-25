New traffic pattern on Maury Street set to begin next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will begin implementing a new traffic pattern on Maury Street in Richmond.

The traffic shift is part of a roundabout and interchange improvement project.

Separate detours will be in place for passenger vehicles and trucks.

Passenger vehicles:

To access I-95 or 4th St. from Maury St. – Take Commerce Rd. south to Dinwiddie Ave. west to 4th St. (then onto the I-95 ramp if needed). or Continue on Maury St. using a newly constructed portion of the roundabout to access I-95, 4th St. or to stay on Maury St.

(Note: Trucks will be prohibited on this detour route. Use the below-designated truck detours.)

Trucks:

To access I-95 or 4th St. from Maury St. – Take Commerce Rd. south to Dinwiddie Ave. to 4th St. north (then onto the I-95 ramp if needed).

or Take Commerce Rd. north to Hull St. west to 3rd St. south back to Maury St

The new traffic pattern is set to begin Sept. 30 and will be complete by Oct. 1, weather permitting.

The Exit 73 ramp from I-95 to Maury Street will not be affected. However, two segments of 4th street between Everett Street and Maury Street and between Maury Street and the on-ramp to I-95 will remain closed as part of the project.

