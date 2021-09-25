Nationwide natural gas increase will affect Richmond Gas Works customers starting in October

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting on Oct. 1, the Purchased Gas Cost (PGC) for Richmond Gas Works (RGW) will increase from $0.385 per 100 cubic feet (Ccf) to $0.57 per Ccf.

The average RGW customer, who uses 70 Ccf of natural gas per month, will see an estimated increase of $12.95 or 15% in their total monthly gas bill.

For RGW customers having a hard time paying their natural gas bill, you may be eligible for payment assistance. RGW customers are also encouraged to enroll in these programs:

Equal Monthly Payment Program (EMPP) - Richmond Gas Works, in conjunction with the Department of Public Utilities, offers this program to create equal monthly payments based upon the aggregate annual customer bill each year. The EMPP works well because it provides customers with an opportunity to develop a monthly energy budget.

MetroCare Program - This heating bill payment assistance program provides funds to eligible families and individuals who are having trouble paying their primary heating bills due to financial difficulties or other special hardships. Residents within the RGW service territory may apply for funds through MetroCare.

For more information about EMPP, MetroCare or any other payment plans, call the RGW Customer Care Center at (804) 646-4646 or click here.

