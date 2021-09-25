Healthcare Pros
Man dies in Henrico crash

A man is dead after crashing his vehicle in Henrico Friday night.
A man is dead after crashing his vehicle in Henrico Friday night.(Gray News)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after crashing his vehicle in Henrico Friday night.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of New Market Road for a single-vehicle crash around 8:45 p.m. When they arrived, the driver was found inside the vehicle.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police have not yet released the name or age of the victim.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

