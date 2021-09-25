Kroger shooting victims shift to non-critical condition 3 days after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All six victims still hospitalized at Regional One Health following the mass shooting at a Kroger in Collierville are now listed in non-critical condition.

Regional One Health says eight victims were transported to their hospital Thursday afternoon following the shooting.

During a news conference Friday, doctors reported three were in non-critical condition, three were critical, one patient was treated and released and another died.

According to an ROH spokesperson, there has been improvements over the past 24 hours. As of Sunday morning, all 6 victims are now listed in non-critical condition, although one is still considered serious.

ROH did not release information on any of the victims’ injuries due to patient privacy.

According to first responders, there were 15 total victims hurt in the shooting.

