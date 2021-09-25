Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

‘I want the help’: Candlelight prayer vigil planned for 5th anniversary of missing Richmond woman

Sunday will mark five years since the disappearance of Keeshae Jacobs. According to her family...
Sunday will mark five years since the disappearance of Keeshae Jacobs. According to her family she was last seen around Chimborazo park in Richmond, but in the years since Jacobs went missing. Her Mother Toni Jacobs is holding a candlelight prayer vigil at Chimborazo parks at 4pm Sunday to continue the search for her daughter as well as the disappearances of other missing persons especially people of color.(NBC12)
By A.J. Nwoko
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunday will mark five years since the disappearance of Keeshae Jacobs’ and her mother Toni Jacobs has not given up the search to find her daughter.

Jacobs was just 21 years old when she vanished.

According to her family, she was last seen around Chimborazo Park in Richmond, but in the years since Jacobs went missing investigators have provided few new details into the case.

After the nationwide attention from the homicide investigation of Gabby Petito, Jacobs’s mother hopes that that same attention can be given not just to her daughter, but to all missing people of color. Tony believes the cases of people of color are not treated with the same level of urgency.

“Everybody deserves the same amount of attention the same amount of effort and it’s heartbreaking because of the simple fact that Gabby’s gone, and the parents are dealing with the death of their child, but as much as you hurt and feel for that parent, you’re still in the back of your mind like ‘dang, I want them to do this for Keeshae,’” said Toni “I want them to help my daughter like they helped this girl; I don’t care if it has been five years I want the help.

On Sunday, Toni Jacobs is inviting the community to a candlelight and prayer vigil at Chimborazo park at 4 pm.

People are asked to bring candles and also to spread the word about Keeshae Jacobs’s disappearance as well as other missing persons.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

There was a large police and EMS presence at Meadowbrook High School on Thursday afternoon.
Police: Fight among multiple students breaks out in Meadowbrook High School
The Monroe Building in Richmond.
Police resolve ‘suspicious activity’ situation at Madison, Monroe Buildings
Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student
Chesterfield crash
Six people injured in two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old was killed after crashing into a tree in...
19-year-old killed in Hanover crash after striking tree

Latest News

Over the next five years, Southern Virginia Vegetable Packing expects to make more than $60...
Brunswick County partners with new major produce packing facility
Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student
Detectives arrested a man Friday, Sept. 24 wanted for an August murder.
Petersburg man charged in August homicide
A man is dead after crashing his vehicle in Henrico Friday night.
Man dies in Henrico crash