‘I want the help’: Candlelight prayer vigil planned for 5th anniversary of missing Richmond woman

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunday will mark five years since the disappearance of Keeshae Jacobs’ and her mother Toni Jacobs has not given up the search to find her daughter.

Jacobs was just 21 years old when she vanished.

According to her family, she was last seen around Chimborazo Park in Richmond, but in the years since Jacobs went missing investigators have provided few new details into the case.

After the nationwide attention from the homicide investigation of Gabby Petito, Jacobs’s mother hopes that that same attention can be given not just to her daughter, but to all missing people of color. Tony believes the cases of people of color are not treated with the same level of urgency.

“Everybody deserves the same amount of attention the same amount of effort and it’s heartbreaking because of the simple fact that Gabby’s gone, and the parents are dealing with the death of their child, but as much as you hurt and feel for that parent, you’re still in the back of your mind like ‘dang, I want them to do this for Keeshae,’” said Toni “I want them to help my daughter like they helped this girl; I don’t care if it has been five years I want the help.

On Sunday, Toni Jacobs is inviting the community to a candlelight and prayer vigil at Chimborazo park at 4 pm.

People are asked to bring candles and also to spread the word about Keeshae Jacobs’s disappearance as well as other missing persons.

