Highland County’s annual Hands & Harvest Festival returns

MONTEREY, Va. (WWBT) - The annual Hands and Harvest Festival in Highland County is scheduled to return this year.

The festival is being hosted by the Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

There will be live music, arts and crafts, and food.

The event is scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 8-10.

To view the full schedule and addresses of all festival activities, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.