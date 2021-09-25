Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Highland County’s annual Hands & Harvest Festival returns

Beautiful autumn leaves. (Source: CNews/James Gullage)
Beautiful autumn leaves. (Source: CNews/James Gullage)((Source: CNews/James Gullage))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTEREY, Va. (WWBT) - The annual Hands and Harvest Festival in Highland County is scheduled to return this year.

The festival is being hosted by the Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

There will be live music, arts and crafts, and food.

The event is scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 8-10.

To view the full schedule and addresses of all festival activities, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student
The Monroe Building in Richmond.
Police resolve ‘suspicious activity’ situation at Madison, Monroe Buildings
A screenshot from video of the fight shows resource officer Anthony Bowen using his body to...
Photo shows officer shielding student during fight at Chesterfield high school
There was a large police and EMS presence at Meadowbrook High School on Thursday afternoon.
Police: Fight among multiple students breaks out in Meadowbrook High School
Henrico school bus drivers address school leadership during a meeting on Thursday.
‘We’re delivering children, we’re not Amazon’: Henrico school bus drivers address school leaders over concerns

Latest News

A Richmond church discovers a junkyard pile on its property
“I just hope they won’t do this again”; Local church discovers junkyard on its property
GRTC said ridership on local routes is back up to pre-pandemic levels, but it’s short about 30...
GRTC recruiting operators as service deals with staffing shortage
Virginia State Fair in Doswell
Thousands return to Virginia State Fair in Doswell
The top 10 pumpkins will go display at the children’s hospital. The top 5 pumpkins will win...
Companies to decorate pumpkins in contest benefiting Children’s Hospital of Richmond