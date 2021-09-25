Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Forecast: Perfect Autumn weather takes hold

Dry and seasonable through the weekend
By Sophia Armata
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Autumn is here! Expect dry and comfortable conditions through the weekend with rain chances staying low into next week.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Monday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 80.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower possible in the evening or at night. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated shower possible in the evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student
The Monroe Building in Richmond.
Police resolve ‘suspicious activity’ situation at Madison, Monroe Buildings
There was a large police and EMS presence at Meadowbrook High School on Thursday afternoon.
Police: Fight among multiple students breaks out in Meadowbrook High School
A screenshot from video of the fight shows resource officer Anthony Bowen using his body to...
Photo shows officer shielding student during fight at Chesterfield high school
Henrico school bus drivers address school leadership during a meeting on Thursday.
‘We’re delivering children, we’re not Amazon’: Henrico school bus drivers address school leaders over concerns

Latest News

Forecast: Pleasant Autumn weather takes hold
Richmond 7-day forecast
Pleasant Autumn weather takes hold
Friday Forecast: Pleasant Autumn weather takes hold
Friday Forecast: Pleasant Autumn weather takes hold
Friday Forecast: Pleasant Autumn weather takes hold
Friday Forecast: Pleasant Autumn weather takes hold