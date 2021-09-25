Forecast: Perfect Autumn weather takes hold
Dry and seasonable through the weekend
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Autumn is here! Expect dry and comfortable conditions through the weekend with rain chances staying low into next week.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Sunday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid and upper 70s.
Monday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 80.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower possible in the evening or at night. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated shower possible in the evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.
