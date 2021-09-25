Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

FBI joins search for 2-year-old who disappeared from apartment complex in La.

By Perry Robinson and WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a missing toddler who disappeared from a residence at an apartment complex on Friday.

Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen, according to WAFB.

She was last seen by her stepfather when he took a nap at the residence at approximately 1:00 p.m. Friday. When the siblings arrived home from school at approximately 4:15 p.m., the apartment door was open and the child was missing. She is believed to be in imminent danger.

According to Lanaya Cardwell, Nevaeh’s mother, she was at work when she got a call reporting her daughter was missing from the apartment.

Nevaeh has black hair, brown eyes, and weighs around 20 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow dress with pineapples and no shoes.

The FBI is working with local authorities to help locate the toddler. Agents from the FBI’s New Orleans field office and the FBI’s Jackson, Mississippi field office have joined the search.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911, the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-2000 or the FBI’s New Orleans office at 504-816-3000

Copyright 2021 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student
The Monroe Building in Richmond.
Police resolve ‘suspicious activity’ situation at Madison, Monroe Buildings
A screenshot from video of the fight shows resource officer Anthony Bowen using his body to...
Photo shows officer shielding student during fight at Chesterfield high school
There was a large police and EMS presence at Meadowbrook High School on Thursday afternoon.
Police: Fight among multiple students breaks out in Meadowbrook High School
Henrico school bus drivers address school leadership during a meeting on Thursday.
‘We’re delivering children, we’re not Amazon’: Henrico school bus drivers address school leaders over concerns

Latest News

U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross...
U.S. to partially reopen border crossing at site of cleared Haitian migrant camp
Hurricane Sam is expected to become a major hurricane.
Hurricane Sam strengthens to Category 3 storm in Atlantic
Forecast: Perfect Autumn weather takes hold
Forecast: Perfect Autumn weather takes hold
Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shots are now available for millions of Americans. (Source: CNN...
Pfizer booster shots recommended as US sees a decline in new COVID cases