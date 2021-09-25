Healthcare Pros
Columbia Gas launches new app to enhance customer experience

Columbia Gas of Virginia announced the launch of their mobile app(Pexels)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHESTER, Va. (WWBT) - Columbia Gas of Virginia announced the launch of their mobile app.

Similar to the company’s website, the app will include bill payment managing enrollments, viewing bill history, and examining usage.

The app will now include a newly released start, stop and move service feature.

Jennifer Montague, senior vice president and chief customer officer at NiSource -- Columbia Gas’ parent company -- said the mobile app will offer another channel for customers to conveniently pay their bills and handle routine transactions.

To learn more about the app click here.

