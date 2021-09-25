Columbia Gas launches new app to enhance customer experience

CHESTER, Va. (WWBT) - Columbia Gas of Virginia announced the launch of their mobile app.

Similar to the company’s website, the app will include bill payment managing enrollments, viewing bill history, and examining usage.

The app will now include a newly released start, stop and move service feature.

Jennifer Montague, senior vice president and chief customer officer at NiSource -- Columbia Gas’ parent company -- said the mobile app will offer another channel for customers to conveniently pay their bills and handle routine transactions.

To learn more about the app click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.