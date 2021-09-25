Chesterfield County set to host school bus driver job fair

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is hosting an upcoming school bus driver job fair.

New bus drivers would have a start pay of $20.21 per hour.

The job would also include full-time benefits, paid CDL training and drivers would be eligible for over $3,000 in bonuses.

The event is scheduled for Sept. 30 at Manchester Middle School from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

