Chesterfield County set to host school bus driver job fair
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is hosting an upcoming school bus driver job fair.
New bus drivers would have a start pay of $20.21 per hour.
The job would also include full-time benefits, paid CDL training and drivers would be eligible for over $3,000 in bonuses.
The event is scheduled for Sept. 30 at Manchester Middle School from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
To register, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.