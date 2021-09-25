Chesterfield County launches ‘Chesterfield Behind the Mic,’ podcast

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County’s Department of Communications and Media has launched a podcast. ‘Chesterfield Behind the Mic’, will be presented in audio and video formats.

The podcast will feature a variety of guests from the county.

Susan Pollard, the director of Chesterfield Communications and Media said the county is thrilled to launch its own video podcast.

“This medium allows us to have conversations about what’s happening in the community, creating more intimate and one-on-one relationships with our listeners and viewers,” Pollard said.

The first episode launched on Sept. 22.

Video and audio versions will be posted to the county website and popular podcast outlets.

