Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Chesterfield County launches ‘Chesterfield Behind the Mic,’ podcast

A microphone for podcasting.
A microphone for podcasting.(Credit: KALB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County’s Department of Communications and Media has launched a podcast. ‘Chesterfield Behind the Mic’, will be presented in audio and video formats.

The podcast will feature a variety of guests from the county.

Susan Pollard, the director of Chesterfield Communications and Media said the county is thrilled to launch its own video podcast.

“This medium allows us to have conversations about what’s happening in the community, creating more intimate and one-on-one relationships with our listeners and viewers,” Pollard said.

The first episode launched on Sept. 22.

Video and audio versions will be posted to the county website and popular podcast outlets.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student
The Monroe Building in Richmond.
Police resolve ‘suspicious activity’ situation at Madison, Monroe Buildings
A screenshot from video of the fight shows resource officer Anthony Bowen using his body to...
Photo shows officer shielding student during fight at Chesterfield high school
There was a large police and EMS presence at Meadowbrook High School on Thursday afternoon.
Police: Fight among multiple students breaks out in Meadowbrook High School
Henrico school bus drivers address school leadership during a meeting on Thursday.
‘We’re delivering children, we’re not Amazon’: Henrico school bus drivers address school leaders over concerns

Latest News

Chesterfield County set to host school bus driver job fair
Chesterfield County set to host school bus driver job fair
Beautiful autumn leaves. (Source: CNews/James Gullage)
Highland County’s annual Hands & Harvest Festival returns
Richmond’s eviction issues appear to be easing a little, but it’s still a major concern.
Spotlight on Richmond’s eviction issues, trends dropping but still a concern for Legal Aid Justice Center
A Richmond church discovers a junkyard pile on its property
“I just hope they won’t do this again”; Local church discovers junkyard on its property