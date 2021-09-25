Brunswick County partners with new major produce packing facility

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam announced a new produce processing and packing facility that will settle in Brunswick County.

Old Dominion Organic Farms will run the $4.2 million facility, supporting over 22 farmers from Amelia, Brunswick, Dinwiddie, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Prince George and Surry counties.

The facility is expected to process nearly $24 million in Virginia-grown vegetables. Eighty percent of which will be certified organic.

“As the Commonwealth’s largest and oldest industry, agriculture is an integral part of Virginia’s economic wellbeing—especially in rural areas,” said Governor Northam.

Over the next five years, Southern Virginia Vegetable Packing expects to make more than $60 million in produce sales, with $42 million being returned directly to individual farmers.

