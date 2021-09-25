Healthcare Pros
Academy at Virginia Randolph set to host plant sale

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Academy at Virginia Randolph is hosting a plant sale for those planning their spring garden in the spring.

The sale will feature a wide selection of plants and vegetables:

  • Broccoli, chard and other vegetable plants starting at $2
  • Perennials starting at $4
  • Six-packs of violas starting at $3

The sale is scheduled for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 2204 Mountain Road.

