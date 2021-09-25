Academy at Virginia Randolph set to host plant sale
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Academy at Virginia Randolph is hosting a plant sale for those planning their spring garden in the spring.
The sale will feature a wide selection of plants and vegetables:
- Broccoli, chard and other vegetable plants starting at $2
- Perennials starting at $4
- Six-packs of violas starting at $3
The sale is scheduled for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 2204 Mountain Road.
