Woman brings new perspective to Fishburne Military School as Interim Superintendent

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - In just a few days, Waynesboro’s Fishburne Military School in Waynesboro will have the only acting female head of a private boarding military school in the United States.

Current Deputy Superintendent Nicole Overton is getting ready to step into that role on a temporary basis, but her plans involve more than just keeping the seat warm.

“Tradition is strong and tradition is important, and I think we have to maintain that,” said Overton who values the history of the country’s oldest military school for boys. She is ready to lead as interim Superintendent.

“This is the first time that the board has been this is yours until we find somebody, and we’re not gonna rush it,” stated Overton.

Her perspective is threefold -- with 18 years in public education as a teacher and administrator, and a Masters’s Degree in Education Leadership. “17 of that was in central North Carolina in larger schools that serve the Fort Bragg area,” said Overton.

She also has a personal connection. “My husband Barett graduated in 93 from Fishburne. Our oldest graduated in 2016. And our youngest graduated in 2020,” said Overton.

She just started her job at Fishburne in July, but she describes it as coming home. She hopes to find a balance between administrative duties, getting to know the cadets, and bringing more community involvement to the school. “We want our cadets to understand the value of community service and putting in the time with where you live,” stated Overton.

Overton is also aware that she’s stepping into a role mostly occupied by men for more than 140 years. “It’s absolutely important for boys and young men to understand the value of women, and that a woman can be in charge. You can have a female leader and still be a stong male leader,” stated Overton.

She will become the acting head of school on Monday, September 27.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.