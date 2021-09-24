Healthcare Pros
Virginia vaccine coordinator agrees with CDC’s booster recommendation

(WWNY)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s state vaccination coordinator Dr. Danny Avula, MD, MPH, says he supports the recommendation by the CDC regarding booster shots to fight against COVID-19.

A statement from Dr. Avula reads:

“Virginia welcomes the decision from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to support booster shots for certain people who previously received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has been working with its vaccination partners — pharmacies, healthcare providers, hospitals and other institutions — to prepare for this rollout. We are confident that we will have enough supply, and that access will be widely available.

“VDH is also establishing other vaccination sites to ensure eligible Virginians will be able to access a booster dose when it’s recommended. There is no need to rush to get your booster at six months and one day. VDH will provide information about accessing a booster dose on vaccinate.virginia.gov where you can search for and schedule a booster vaccination appointment.”

To find free vaccines, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages.

